The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's RANT Arts honoured with two state resilience awards, shortlisted for national

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
December 4 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RANT Arts Pathways Program Manager, Karen Revie, RANT Arts co-directors Kitty Taylor and Nathan Tucker and MP Felix Ellis. Picture supplied

The art sector continues to flourish for Launceston, with RANT Arts awarded two state resilience awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.