The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Chance to reflect on 36 lives tragically lost in Tasmania in 2023

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 5 2024 - 11:48am, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 1200 people are killed and more than 40,000 seriously injured on Australian roads each year.
More than 1200 people are killed and more than 40,000 seriously injured on Australian roads each year.

Tasmanians from mid-May will have the opportunity to reflect on the 36 people killed and more than 200 people seriously injured on the state's roads in 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.