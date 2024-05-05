Chance to reflect on 36 lives tragically lost in Tasmania in 2023

Tasmanians from mid-May will have the opportunity to reflect on the 36 people killed and more than 200 people seriously injured on the state's roads in 2023.
National Road Safety Week will be held over a week from May 12 and landmarks will be lit up in yellow in honour of those impacted by road trauma.
As part of the week in Tasmania, the life-like sculpture known as Graham will be on display at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery for three months to help convey the road safety message.
The week was started by the Safer Australian Roads and Highways Group, established by Peter Frazer after his 23-year-old daughter was tragically killed in a road crash.
Since 2014, more than 360 people have been killed on Tasmanian roads and more than 2800 people seriously injured.
Tasmania's Road Safety Advisory Council chairman Scott Tilyard said National Road Safety Week provided the opportunity to raise awareness about the impact of road trauma in the community with the aim to reduce death and serious injury on our roads through positive changes in road user behaviour.
"While this particular week highlights safe driving practices, this is something we want people to think about every day and every time they get in a car, on their bikes, motorcycle, scooters or head out on foot on our roads," he said.
Transport Minister Eric Abetz said each year more than 1200 people are killed and more than 40,000 seriously injured on Australian roads.
"All too often we think that it won't happen to us but the reality is that road trauma is very much present in our community and has wide-reaching effects," he said.
Assistant police commissioner Adrian Bodnar said collaboration between police and the community was essential to keep roads safe.
"Members of the public are encouraged to contact us if they witness reckless driving, hooning behaviour, or other driving offences," he said.
Information can be provided by calling police on 131 444 or submitting footage or other evidence to our online portal at police.tas.gov.au/report, but in an emergency, always call 000.
