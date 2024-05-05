The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Has Anzac Day become the biggest on the Australian calendar?

By Brian Wightman
May 5 2024 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cadet Seth Padman, and cadets from the 62 ACU Launceston, form the catafalque party and this year's Anzac Day service in Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Cadet Seth Padman, and cadets from the 62 ACU Launceston, form the catafalque party and this year's Anzac Day service in Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

There is an argument that ANZAC Day has become Australia's most important observance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.