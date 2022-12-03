The Examiner
Launceston Musical Society to hold production of Elf The Musical

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
December 4 2022 - 9:00am
Festive film Elf comes to theatre stage this Christmas

One of the most popular Christmas movies is coming to life on the Princess Theatre stage this December. The Launceston Musical Society are bringing Buddy and Jovie to life in their production of Elf: The Musical.

