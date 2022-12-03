Festive film Elf comes to theatre stage this Christmas

One of the most popular Christmas movies is coming to life on the Princess Theatre stage this December. The Launceston Musical Society are bringing Buddy and Jovie to life in their production of Elf: The Musical.
Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf The Musical follows Buddy on his journey to find his father and discover his true identity.
Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Taking on the role of Buddy, Michael Ballard said he has put his own spin on the character which he hopes audiences will enjoy.
"I like Buddy because he is of pure heart and always looks out for the best in people," he said.
"The issue is because he is naive, he gets himself into trouble. It's a pretty massive role, the biggest I've ever done. Lots of singing, dancing and acting."
"I've done my own take on Buddy, I haven't copy and pasted what Will Ferrell did int he movie because I can't compete with that comedic genius but what I have done is an original take and I hope the audiences like it."
Phoebe Ketchell is playing the role of Buddy's love interest Jovie.
"Jovie is a very calm character, but she has here walls up," she said.
"Growing up I loved watching the movie and I love the was Zoeey Deschanel play her. This is my first production with the Launceston Musical Society.
"Being part of this the cast and crew have become a big family and it's an experience we will never forget.It's similar to the movie, but there is a lot more in the way of songs and dancing that have been added to the musical."
Elf The Musical will be performed at the Princess Theatre from December 16 to 22. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
