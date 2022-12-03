The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Exiting Visit Northern Tasmania boss Chris Griffin reflects on decade of change

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
December 4 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exiting Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Chris Griffin with Sweetbrew's Archana Brammall.

In an interview 10 years ago, Chris Griffin was hit with a toughie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.