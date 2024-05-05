Buildings to light up on road safety week in memory of lives lost

Some of the state's key landmarks will be lit yellow this week in remembrance of lives lost and people injured on Tasmania's roads.
Part of National Road Safety Week - running May 5 to 12 - the RACT campaign is designed as a "conversation starter" to raise awareness and encourage safe driving behaviours.
"We hope the yellow lights serve as a reminder of the profound impact of road trauma on individuals, families and communities," said Mark Mugnaioni, RACT Group's chief executive.
A few of the iconic buildings in the north taking part in the initiative are Stillwater's Ritchie's Mill and the Launceston Town Hall.
Tasmania is hosting the national road safety initiative this year, featuring a range of events and activities aimed at promoting road safety awareness and fostering safer driving practices.
National Road Safety Week was founded by Peter Frazer of the Safer Roads and Highways (SARAH) group, who began the campaign following the heartbreaking loss of his 23-year-old daughter.
About 1200 people are killed and another 40,000 are seriously injured on Australian roads every year.
Last year, Tasmania witnessed 35 deaths and 309 serious injuries due to road crashes.
A large percentage of these tragedies were influenced by distracted driving, speeding and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Road Safety Advisory Council chair, Scott Tilyard, said National Road Safety Week was a good reminder for all Tasmanians to think about the difference they can play in making roads safer.
"This week highlights the impact of road trauma in our community and looks at ways that everyone can play a part in reducing this," Mr Tilyard said.
"We're working to reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on Tasmania's roads, but we need the help of the community to achieve this - everyone has a part to play."
National Road Safety Week start on Sunday with the theme 'Drive So Others Survive - All Road Safety is Local'.
