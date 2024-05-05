From The Archives: Boags' new brewhouse, future sport stars on show

Launceston's Boag's Brewery was undergoing a $25 million upgrade this week 15 years ago.
An "architecturally striking" brewhouse was set to double Boags' production capacity from 50 million litres to 100 million litres a year.
A host of future sport talents were also captured in action - albeit in different arenas.
Star NTFA duo Jake Laskey and Alex Russell were both lining up for junior soccer outfit Southern Raiders, while woodchopping star Daniel Gurr was seen chipping away on the golf course.
Another future star - Dancing With The Stars' Lily Cornish - was helping run the library at East Launceston Primary School.
Elsewhere, armfuls of Border Collie puppies had arrived at the RSPCA, The Examiner stalwart Rob Shaw was fanging around the Targa Tasmania course in a bright red Porsche, and dredger Milimili was getting a proper workout from silt in the Tamar River.
