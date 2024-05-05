Real-deal Blues show they are no idle threat against reigning premiers

"We've sent a message to the rest of the league."
That was the claim made by an Old Launcestonians player about Launceston's performance to veteran Hayley Whyte as time wound down in their NTFAW premier clash at Invermay Park.
The remark carried weight in the rooms after a match where the Blues had kept the reigning premiers to just one goal en route to a 5.4 (34) to 1.7 (13) win.
Played in glorious conditions on a lush surface, Launceston were full value for their third-straight win, often bringing the ball from deep in defence to deep in attack, all while preventing their opposition from getting anywhere near the football.
Many of those slingshot-like counter-attacks were started by Tasmania Devils prospect Jorja Haberle, a 16-year-old with a strong overhead mark, a willingness to run with the ball and a booming kick.
"She's super valuable, that quick ball-movement from turnovers puts the opposition under so much pressure and they don't have time to adjust," coach Ivo Agostini said.
"And that's what's really important, she's really good at reading the pace of the game, she knows when to slow it down sometimes and when she needs to hold back and wait for our options to come forward."
For Agostini, who coached a 92-0 loss against OLs in round one last year, the improvement in execution and belief since he began the role has been a rewarding journey, but he insisted nothing had been completed yet.
"Every game there's no expectations on us, the expectations are on the other side, on the sides we play against," he said.
"Those girls are last year's premiers, they're expected to win this game, not us, so we'll just go out there and do us.
"There's going to be some losses, there's going to be some good wins, but we just take it on board as it comes and just keep progressing."
And while the Blues beat an under-strength OLs side last season, this win felt different as Agostini attempts to find the balance between fostering belief and keeping a lid on confidence.
"We've beaten a good side like OLs are, and even though they had a few players out, which was noticeable, we still had four or five of our players out," he said.
"I think the group really understands where they could get to, so I just keep harping on about believing in yourself, believing in your teammates and it seems to be working.
"We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, by all means, but we're just taking each week as it comes."
Launceston are second on the ladder on percentage after Bridgenorth proved too strong for South Launceston, winning 10.7 (67) to 2.3 (15).
It was a positive outing for last season's leading goal-kicker Emily Mckinnell, who got off the mark with a bag of four majors.
On Friday night, Old Scotch opened their account in Scottsdale, running out 9.3 (57) to 3.3 (21) winners.
In division one it was a weekend of one-sided contests.
Hillwood continued their red-hot start to the season, demolishing Longford 22.15 (147) to 0.1 (1), led once again by the prolific Narine Maurangi's six goals, taking her tally to 21 from just four games.
Deloraine held Evandale scoreless at Morven Park, claiming an 8.10 (58) to 0.0 (0) victory, while Meander Valley claimed their first win of the season, belting George Town 12.14 (86) to 1.2 (8).
