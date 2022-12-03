COVID Testing sites to close in January 2023

COVID testing clinics within Tasmania will close at the end of January next year.
From the week starting Monday December 5, 2022, all testing clinics will change to 8.30am to 3.30pm from Monday to Saturday and will be closed Sundays.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson, said the state government would continue to follow public health advice.
"Facilities that are required from time to time will continue to scale up and scale down as required," Mr Ferguson said.
Mr Ferguson said the government would continue to follow the good and legitimate advice of public health. "They're the experts," he said.
RAT kits provided by request or at Service Tasmania for concession card holders will also finish on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
From February 1, 2023, PCR testing will continue to be available at GP clinics or by GP referral at pathology services.
People who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should seek testing and treatment early and are advised to make a treatment plan with their GP for access to testing and if required, for antiviral medicines.
Tasmanians should get tested if they have any COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms and stay home until symptoms resolve.
Anyone who tests positive using a RAT kit is encouraged to notify Public Health of their result using the online form or by calling the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
