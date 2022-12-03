The 2022 Lions Club City of Launceston Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, as thousands lined the street to take part in the festivities.
The Examiner photographer Paul Scambler was in the thick of it as he captured the best pictures of the floats and those watching on.
The sunny skies made for a smooth running parade featuring over 30 floats and hundreds of participants from various groups and organisations.
Pictures by Paul Scambler.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
