It was art and community that brought together a group of men from all different backgrounds, some with little no English and together they came together to connect and make art.
Nathan Tucker is the co-director of RANT Arts who are the drivers behind the award winning event, Launceston Connect.
Last month, Launceston Connect won the 2022 City of Launceston Community Event Award.
The event stood out as it connected people in the community such as new citizens and fostered social connections through art.
Mr Tucker spoke passionately about the power and importance of art and culture in our society.
"Culture is not the decoration added after the society has dealt with its basic needs; culture is the basic need. It is the bedrock of society.," he said.
"And far too often, we focus on the economic value, the economic impact of arts...But the true value of arts and culture, the true impact is the social capital art influences.
"It drives it builds, it supports, it inspires. It tells our stories. It brings us together it allows us to communicate. And it allows us to have those important and sometimes very difficult conversations."
Connect was a four week program where men came together for half day art workshops held at the Men's Biz Shed attached to the North Suburbs Community Centre in Rocherlea.
Out of the 25 participants, 10 were from the Bhutanese community, another element of social connection.
This came about when Rant Arts connected with Migrant Resource Centre Northern Tasmania to see if there was any interest from the community for the art workshops.
RANT Arts Pathways Program Manager Karen Revie said the program was a way of connecting men through art.
"The idea was to create connections and friendships using art as a tool," she said.
The art produced was called Basrelief, a form of sculpture work. Their teacher was Tasmanian artist Dan Kershaw.
Basrelief creates 3D pictures which can be hung up. These pieces of art will be in the Minds Do Matter exhibition held later in the year.
Minds Do Matter exhibition, held in three locations across Tasmania, Devonport, Launceston and Hobart, explores the relationship between art and mental health.
Mr Tucker said projects like these support the community and builds resilience and vibrancy.
"The true value of the arts is in the social and cultural impact it has," he said. "It shares our stories. It helps us communicate."
The project was funded by City of Launceston.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
