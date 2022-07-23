The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Connect wins community award

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 23 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RANT: The participants for the award winning program with Harka Subba and RANT Art co-director Nathan Tucker. Picture: Alison Foletta

It was art and community that brought together a group of men from all different backgrounds, some with little no English and together they came together to connect and make art.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.