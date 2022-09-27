The Examiner
Tasmanian MP calls for an inquiry into Tasmania Police's convert surveillance operations

September 27 2022 - 9:30am
Nelson independent MLC Meg Webb says an inquiry is needed into Tasmania Police's covert surveillance operations.

An independent inquiry should be held into covert surveillance procedures by Tasmania Police following a botched operation inside Risdon Prison linked to the Sue Neill-Fraser case, Nelson independent Meg Webb has said.

Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

