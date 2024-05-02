What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

May 1 - 4
The average person will speak 123,205,750 words in a lifetime. But what if there were a limit? Oliver and Bernadette are about to find out.
Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons imagines a world where we're forced to say less.
It's about what we say and how we say it; about the things we can only hear in the silence; about dead cats, activism, eye contact and lemons, lemons, lemons, lemons, lemons.
It premiered at Warwick Arts Centre in 2015 and won three Judges' Awards at the National Student Drama Festival, before appearing at Latitude Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Camden People's Theatre, London.
"Takes the can opener to a typical opposites-attract romcom in order to explore wider issues of democracy and free speech" - Guardian
Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons opens at IO Performance, Cimitiere Street, for five shows from May 1 to 4.
Final release tickets are still available via Humanitix.
AGFEST
May 2 - 4
Tasmania's biggest agricultural based festival is back soon, and it's bigger and better than ever.
Agfest is a multi-award-winning agricultural field days organised by volunteer members of Rural Youth Tasmania. These young, passionate and innovative members spend countless hours planning, working, managing and promoting the event to ensure everyone enjoys the Agfest experience.
Agfest takes great pride in offering something for everyone to see and do. Whether you are in the market for new machinery, a new vehicle or just interested in seeing what is new on the market, Agfest is the place for you.
Interested in history and where agriculture has come from? The Heritage Display is where you need to go to. Looking for a gift for Mothers Day? The Craft Pavilions showcase some of the best handmade craft Tasmania has to offer.
And when you need to take a break, stop at one of our Quercus Tastes food areas where you can enjoy some great Tasmanian produce.
Agfest 2024 is on May 2 - 4 from 8am - 4pm each day, at Quercus Park 415 Oaks Road Carrick, 7291.
Tickets are now available for Agfest 2024 and will be open for purchase until the last day of the event. Purchase via the Agfest website.
May 4
Thane Bardenhagen is one of the most respected NTFA footballers, and this weekend will celebrate his 200th senior match with the Lilydale Football Club.
Thane began playing for the club at the age of five, and has achieved enormous success both personally and at club level.
The game milestone is significant when you take into account he has also played TSL football with South Launceston, winning a premiership in 2013 when they defeated the Burnie Dockers.
He has represented his state, has won multiple club and league Best & Fairest awards along the way as well, and was named in the NTFA Team of the Decade.
Thane Bardenhagen's 200th Lilydale Senior Game - Round 5 (vs) East Coast Swans.
May 11
The streets and laneways of Launceston will come alive this Autumn as a line-up of incredible venues each transform into an Urban Cellar Door and host a winemaker for you to visit on a self-guided wine trail!
How does it work you ask? Simply decide which venue you'd like to start from and you're off!
Choose your own adventure as you and your friends move from venue to venue tasting delicious wines thanks to our incredible line-up of winemakers.
Guaranteed to sell out, the Urban Wine Walk promises a fun and unique self-guided wine tasting experience that you and your friends won't want to miss!
Visit Eventbrite for tickets.
May 19
A key period in the long history of the Launceston Mechanics' Institute and Public Library was from 1906 to 1948, when Joseph Reginald Forward was the Librarian in charge of modernising the best library in Tasmania.
This talk will examine Forward's background and career as a librarian and mentor, his efforts to build the library book and special collections, his ideas on children's reading, his attitude to the free library movement in Launceston and his role as City Librarian of the free Launceston Public Library.
Emeritus Professor Stefan Petrow taught history at the University of Tasmania. His latest book is A Priceless Gift: The Launceston Mechanics' Institute and Public Library 1906 to 1948 (2023).
All are welcome. Admission is free for LHS members free, and $5 for visitors.
Sunday May 19, 2pm at the Meeting Room, Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.