Dodgy health workers on notice after watchdog promise

Tasmanians using unregistered health services will be safer following The Attorney-General's promise to increase the protective powers of the health complaints' watchdog by the end of 2023.
Laws to protect the public from dodgy or unsafe health services and workers in unregistered health sectors have been delayed for five years, leaving Tasmanians without the same regulatory protections as other states.
While legislative amendments to adopt the national code of conduct for unregistered health workers passed in 2018, they have not been proclaimed and cannot be used.
The delay has meant social workers, massage therapists or alternative health providers accused of sexual assault could potentially keep working after complaints have been made.
It has also left open the door for cosmetic or wellness health workers, banned from working in other states, to move and offer services in Tasmania.
Attorney-General Guy Barnett would not say why proclamation of the amendments to the Health Complaints Act had been delayed but said it could occur as early as this year.
He added that it still hinged on an assessment of the expected workload that would arise from the regulatory changes.
"It is my expectation that the Act will commence this year and that the appropriate resources are put in place as soon as possible so that the new functions can be carried out by the Office of the Health Complaints Commissioner," Mr Barnett said.
"I have directed the Department of Justice to immediately progress the work required by the Office of the Health Complaints Commissioner, to scope the expected workload, and to ensure the office has the necessary expertise and resources to undertake its functions in accordance with the code."
An unregistered health worker is anyone who provides a health service that does not require registration with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.
This includes cosmetic and beauty therapists, social workers, counsellors, speech pathologists, dieticians, audiologists, massage therapists, naturopaths, wellness coaches, fitness instructors and other alternative health services.
It does not include registered doctors, surgeons, nurses, midwives, dentists, or anyone in the allied health fields such as chiropractors, Chinese medicine practitioners, medical radiologists, occupational therapists, optometrists, osteopaths, pharmacists, physiotherapists, podiatrists or psychologists.
Dodgy or unsafe unregistered health services and workers not recognised in current state laws can continue to operate with minimal or no regulation.
Anyone wanting to complain about health workers providing services in the cosmetic, beauty or wellness industries cannot take their matter to Tasmania's health complaints commission.
For unregistered health services recognised under the laws, such as massage therapy or naturopathy, the commission can investigate complaints but has no powers to ban an unsafe health worker from practice.
This means that unregistered health workers accused of sexual assault could continue working after a complaint is made, that predatory workers banned from practice in other states could freely work in Tasmania, and health services deemed unsafe could continue to be sold.
A national code to regulate unregistered health professions was established in 2015, with Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and New South Wales having adopted the guidelines within state law.
Tasmania passed legislative amendments to adopt the guidelines in 2018 but this has not yet been proclaimed and the national protections do not operate in this state.
For years the health complaints commissioner Richard Connock has been calling for proclamation of the legislation, as well as adequate resources to manage higher workloads.
"When the code is implemented and we are properly resourced, we would be able to issue prohibition orders in appropriate cases to prevent the continuation of potentially dangerous practices," he said.
