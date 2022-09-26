Cops shot at, hunt under way

The Examiner
Tasmanian police shot at near New Norfolk, search for shooter under way

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated September 26 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 9:30pm
Shots were fired at police overnight and officers are hunting for the shooter.

Local News

