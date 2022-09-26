Cops shot at, hunt under way

Shots were fired at police overnight and officers are hunting for the shooter.
Police said shots were fired at two police vehicles near New Norfolk .
They said nobody was hurt, but one vehicle with two officers in it was hit several times.
The officers were travelling to arrest an alleged family violence offender near Glenfern about 11.50pm on Monday night.
"Shortly afterwards, another police vehicle with one officer was driving along Boyer Rd to attend the scene when a dark-coloured four-wheel drive vehicle driving towards Bridgewater passed and shots were again fired," police said.
That police vehicle was not damaged.
"Numerous police officers are currently in the New Norfolk and Bridgewater areas conducting searches to locate the offender," police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call police on 131444 or report to Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestopperstas.com.au
