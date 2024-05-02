Law firm pursuing St Patrick's College over sex abuse claims

Law firm Arnold Thomas and Becker has put a call out to former students of St Patrick's College in Launceston to provide information on recently publicised child sexual abuse allegations at the school if they can do so.
Tasmania Police last week stated a 34-year-old male staff member at the school had been charged with two counts of penetrative sexual abuse of a child in 2019.
Police had been investigating the allegation since July 2023.
The man is scheduled to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on June 5.
Arnold Thomas and Becker recently urged anyone with information relating to the allegations or any other child sexual abuse allegations at the school to contact them on 1300 333 300.
The law firm represents more than 400 former students from more than 200 schools who are involved with legal action over child sexual abuse allegations.
The firm states this is in addition to cases that were settled outside of court.
Arnold Thomas and Becker deputy managing principal Kim Price said from experience, victim-survivors did not reveal instances of child sexual abuse until decades after it had occurred.
"Our investigations often reveal there are multiple victims of a single predator," he said.
The firm does not have offices in Tasmania, only in various locations in Victoria and NSW.
