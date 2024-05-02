Limber up: Tasmania's first amateur pole dancing competition is on its way

Tasmania's first amateur pole dancing competition is coming up, hosted by instructors and pole veterans Bec Collins and Sheri Edmunds.
The Pole Dance Tasmania (PDT) pre-professional championships aim to create a safe space for those who find professional competitions too intimidating.
Ms Collins, owner of Hobart's Diamond Class Pole and Fitness Studio, has produced more than 25 pole dance competitions in Tasmania to date.
"The competition aims to support and encourage all who are interested in performing pole, to give it a go, whether their goal is to eventually become a professional pole competitor down the track, or to just get up and have fun performing for an audience," Ms Collins said.
She said while most pole competitions are themed, the PDT championships will be open, meaning dancers can perform a style of their choice.
By creating this in-house competition, Ms Collins and Ms Edmunds said it will enable performers to practice and perform in a space that they are comfortable and familiar with.
"There isn't anything currently to give newbies that very first start in the scene of pole performance or competing in Tasmania, other than going straight to professionals," she said.
"They have to travel to the mainland to do amateur competitions...so here I am again running a statewide competition to bridge this gap.
"I spoke to Sheri to see if she has students that are in the same boat, and we were very much on the same page."
Ms Edmunds, owner and instructor of Pole Revolution in Launceston, will be hosting the Northern Tasmanian heats at her studio.
"We have found that a lot of Tasmania polers love the idea of a competition but...would prefer to gain confidence and experience before giving them a go," she said.
"This is where the PDT comes in as competitors can relax a little and have fun without the pressure of being at a high level or competing against more skillful dancers.
"It's more the perfect stepping stone for anyone to become familiar with the competition world."
Applications for PDT open June 7, with the first Northern Tasmanian heat held Sunday, September 22 at Pole Revolution. For more information visit their Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.