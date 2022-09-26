Claire Richardson has seen roosters abandoned across Launceston for the better part of a decade. It's a novel sight, but for the Invermay local it's a problem that has stubbornly persisted.
"If you go for a 30 minute drive around the town, you will be hard pressed not to come across dumped roosters," Ms Richardson said.
From Henry Street Bridge, Ravenswood main-strip, Mowbray landfill, Perth bridge, and even the Heritage Forest, she said the often noisy bird has become a ubiquitous presence in the community.
But for RSPCA Tasmania chief executive Jan Davis, it's a ticking timebomb for the environment.
"It's not fine for the roosters because they aren't meant to be out in the wild," Ms Davis said.
"It's not fine for them to get attacked, it isn't ok for the animals they're pushing out of natural habitats, and it's certainly not fine in terms of biosecurity and health risks that come from an unmanaged population of exotic animals".
Ms Davis said the issue had become much worse after COVID-19 and Tasmania's egg shortage when inexperienced breeders stuck at home decided to try their hand at backyard chickens.
She said the RSPCA now averaged about one call a day regarding stray roosters.
But beyond noise issues the roosters posed, she said the risk of bird flu, disease and native species degradation were a real problem if populations continued to grow unchecked.
"We've got to do something soon or it's going to get out of hand, and we'll never be able to do it," she said.
Ms Davis said the solution wasn't simple, but rehoming programs, amnesty days and education campaigns were among the options on the table.
For Ms Richardson, the fix is commonsense.
"If you're going to hatch eggs, you need to know how to dispatch the roosters or you shouldn't be hatching eggs in the first place."
