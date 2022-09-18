Over a hundred regional doctors gathered at an annual event in the state's North this weekend, one of which had a particularly tough question for the premier, who was in attendance.
The Tasmanian Rural Health Conference was held yesterday and today at Tamar Valley resort, where Premier Jeremy Rockliff opened proceedings with a speech, before taking questions from visiting doctors.
East Coast GP Dr Liz Grey asked Mr Rockliff - who is also Tasmania's health minister - why the government was prioritising funding a proposed $750 million AFL stadium, instead of tackling the state's "health crisis".
Mr Rockliff took to his Facebook page today in an attempt to clear the air.
"Not one dollar is being diverted from our health system for the stadium ... in fact, we're spending a record $11.2 billion on our health system - more than 30 per cent of our entire state budget ... that's $7.25 million each and every day," his post read.
"A stadium and entertainment precinct team would bring billions of dollars in benefit to our great state, but it won't come at the cost of investing in vital services."
Tasmanian Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow hit back at those comments, saying the Premier had "his priorities all wrong".
"While Tasmania's health system and health care workers are at breaking point, the liberals obsession with building a $750 million dollar stadium at Macquarie Point in Hobart demonstrates how out of touch this government is," she said.
Former Rural Doctors Association of Tasmania president Dr Eve Merfield said - after Mr Rockliff had addressed the crowd - several key topics were discussed among attendees, including the potential creation of a dedicated rural health fund.
"Current funding models aren't working, and a lot of rural practices are going under financially," she said.
"On top of that, we discussed the potential for rural health multidisciplinary teams, as well as bringing more medical student placements into rural areas."
Dr Merfield said two educational workshops were held to address chronic pain management, and how to better develop mental health skills in rural Tasmania. A lack of rural services for both areas was an issue identified in two recent surveys.
Three awards were also dished out to some of the state's most dedicated doctors.
The Tasmanian Rural Doctor of the Year Award was won by the recently retired Professor Dennis Pashen who - during his 40-year career - worked as a Rural Generalist in Queenstown and as Ochre Health's Tasmanian Medical Coordinator.
"I'm privileged to have worked in several guises, throughout a variety of rural communities, and with many gifted and dedicated people, both in the health sector and in the communities that supported me," he said.
The Tasmanian Rural Doctor-in-Training award was won by the recently appointed RDAT President, Dr Ben Dodds, while Dr Nicholas Lee took out the Tasmanian Rural Medical Student of the Year award.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
