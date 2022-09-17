Launceston wanted their chance at redemption and they got it.
After losing to Clarence in last year's TSL development league grand final, they overcame the Roos 8.11 (59) to 2.7 (19) in a wet weather clash at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
The Blues lifted the premiership cup again after most recently winning the flag in 2020.
Launceston's Sam Foley was awarded the best on ground medal.
It took 10 minutes before the first goal as the teams adjusted to the slippery conditions.
A downfield free-kick resulted in Launceston skipper Liam Canny converting a major from 40 metres out on a 45 degree angle.
The Blues dominated the first term but it was difficult to create clear scoring opportunities. There was a heavy shower straight after Canny kicked truly.
It took some skillful ruck work for the Blues to break through again.
Tony Aganas grabbed the ball out of the ruck from a boundary throw-in and snapped a goal from 15m.
Later in the quarter, Launceston's Colby Mckercher showed great composure when he gathered at half-forward and speared a left-foot drop punt through the big sticks from 40m.
The Kangaroos had chances but went goalless to trail by 17 points at the first change.
Clarence made a hot start to the second quarter with Jack Callinan nailing a set-shot from the 50m arc after being caught high.
It proved an important snag as the second stanza was otherwise a tough slog in the rain.
Both teams had opportunities with the Roos' Sebastion Storic sending a set-shot into the post.
Mckercher missed on the run and then a set-shot as the Blues, who were kicking into the wind, added only five points for the quarter.
Clarence had the breeze but couldn't get it forward.
They favoured the far-side wing before switching to the crowd-side one late in the term.
Launceston led 3.8 (26) to 1.5 (11) at half-time.
The Blues and their full-forward Jett Maloney got going in the 'premiership quarter'.
The crowd-favourite soccered one off the ground from the muddy goal square.
He also converted a set-shot from 30m after taking a big grab.
Miller Hodge got the Blues' other major, kicking truly after being taken high.
The Roos got their goal through Brendan Hay who popped it through from 15m after earning a holding the ball decision.
Launceston went to the final break 26 points up.
The rain fell heaviest in the final quarter which meant the five-goal margin was going to be tough for the Roos to overcome.
Aganas snapped his second through for the day to get the first major of the term after 20 minutes of play.
Mckercher was also mobbed by teammates when he kicked his second of the day in the final minutes of the game.
