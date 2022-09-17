The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston defeats Clarence in 2022 development league grand final

By Bec Pridham, Brian Allen
Updated September 17 2022 - 5:41am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston celebrates winning the development league premiership. Pictures by Bec Pridham.

Launceston wanted their chance at redemption and they got it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.