Mental health service dog Luna is helping kids and teenagers feel more comfortable in therapy sessions, comforting adolescents who feel distressed.
Luna is an 8-year-old Keeshond, also known as a 'Smiling Dutchmen' due to their distinctive look. The breed is used as a companion and therapy dog around the world.
Social worker from Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services Mel said they're great for kids as they're not too big or small, and are very 'tactile' with all their fluff.
"It's good grounding for the kids when they're petting and cuddling her."
Luna and Mel travelled to Melbourne in 2018 and experienced a week-long course in Melbourne where Luna went through intensive exposure desensitising training.
"We were in a big group of dogs, and this big burly man who runs the course would yell in our faces and pretend to be angry. The dogs had to stay next to us and not react."
"We had a guy on an ATV doing donuts around us; we'd go through a workshop with tools banging and they had to remain calm."
"We even left them laying in a field full of sheep for about 20 minutes while we stood by about 100 metres away just watching them."
Mel said just like people working with individuals, it takes a while to pick up peoples cues.
"I find that after a while Luna can pick up when they're really distressed."
"When clients become disregulated or start to withdraw, she might lay down in front of them and stare at them and make noises to try and get their attention to shift the focus to her."
"I find when clients are really upset she gets really engaged, where if they're pretty calm or happy she'll sit with them instead of getting more in their face."
She said research showed just by having a therapy dog present, it allowed clients to be more willing to engage because there's an easier build of trust.
"Obviously you need to like dogs for that to happen."
"I've had a lot of clients say to me on days when they don't feel like getting out of bed to come to the session, just knowing Luna is going to be there helps motivate them."
"She absolutely loves working with kids and teenagers. She's always ahead of me running out to the waiting room to go see who's there and she likes to go and visit everybody."
In their spare time the duo compete in dog sports, where Luna is the first of her breed to win a championship in Australia.
Their passion for competing began after they attended a beginners rally course in 2016,
"That was my gateway drug to dog sports," said Mel.
