To the dismay of passionate locals, a property bordering Australia's oldest continually running racetrack could be developed sooner than expected - pending council approval.
A 15,800-square-metre block situated directly across from Longford Racecourse was purchased by property developers Carlton and Peter Dixon last month.
At that time, the former revealed he and his brother would continue to lease the property to members of the racing community
However, one of three horse trainers currently situated at the 81 Brickendon Street site - who preferred to remain anonymous - said they had been given 14 days to vacate the premises.
They received the news after being notified that a planning application to subdivide the property into six blocks had been submitted to Northern Midlands council.
"No one has spoken to me, and all I know is that I was requested to sign a notice to vacate, which I did in the hope that the new leasee would let me stay," they said.
"Horse training is my life - it's all I know ... If I had to leave and never come back, I'd have nowhere else."
Theories began to circulate trackside, as members of the town's horse racing community stated their displeasure at what they perceived to be "lies". Others questioned the legality of submitting a planning application prior to the official settlement of a property.
The latter query was dispelled by a council representative who gave information from The Land Use Planning and Approvals Act 1993.
It stated that if an applicant was not the owner of the land in question, they would be required to notify the owner of their intention to make the application.
Mr Dixon said he had done exactly that, and also revealed those who believed he was "kicking people out" had been misinformed.
"It's a legal obligation for the property to be vacant at the time its settled," he said.
"I've also agreed to lease the property from settlement to someone in the horse racing community, and I'm going to work with them to get it in far better condition."
READ MORE: Cop denies allegations made by witness
Long-time horse trainer Graeme Radley is set to become the leasee of the property once it is settled.
He said he intended to allow the current inhabitants of the site to remain.
"If they pay rent, I don't care who stays," he said.
Despite the matter of potential eviction seemingly being resolved, several locals remained frustrated, particularly due to issues they felt could be caused if the development went ahead.
Local horse trainer Monica Ryan said she was concerned construction noises could make "often highly strung" horses being led to and from the track to "spook", causing riders to fall off.
A similar sentiment was echoed by Longford vet Michael Morris, who said the horses treated at his practice - bordering on the property - had "ultra-sensitive hearing", which noises like hammers, and nail guns would trigger.
"It's not only a risk to them, but to us too, especially when trying to inject an anaesthetic," he said.
"I also believe families living next door will find a what goes on at the clinic to be particularly unpalatable."
Tasracing acting chief executive Andrew Jenkins said the track could co-exist with a residential area, and welcomed discussions with Mr Dixon to agree on a "safe construction approach".
Longford horse racing figure George Blacker - who previously sold 6.25 hectares of land, which is set to be subdivided into 44 lots, to Mr Dixon - said new housing was "much needed" and would not threaten the
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.