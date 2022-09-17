The Examiner
Man killed in fatal Rocherlea motorcycle crash overnight

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
September 17 2022
Tasmanian police Inspector Darren Hopkins speaks on the crash. Photo: Duncan Bailey

More details have emerged surrounding the death of a 26-year-old man in a motorcycle crash on East Tamar Highway near Rocherlea on Friday night.

