More details have emerged surrounding the death of a 26-year-old man in a motorcycle crash on East Tamar Highway near Rocherlea on Friday night.
The Youngtown resident was the single rider of a Suzuki GSX 750 motorcycle.
Police attended along with members of the crash investigation, forensic services and ambulances.
Tasmanian Police Inspector Darren Hopkins said they'll be looking at factors such as inattention, speed, alcohol and drugs, but the cause of the crash is unclear at this point.
The death brings the state's road toll this year so far to 43, five of those from motorcycle crashes.
As of September 7 last year, there were 25.
"It appears he was riding north on the East of Tamar Highway, and at some point collided with fencing in the centre of the roadway."
He said unfortunately two members of the public were exposed to the "horrific" scene, who then contacted police.
"I don't want members of the public driving across this [the scene of the crash]. There's two that have been traumatised now by what they saw and it shouldn't happen."
"Slow down and drive to the conditions. It's a speed limit, not a challenge."
He said a coroner will undertake an investigation into blood toxicology, examining alcohol and other drugs.
"We had a lot of police, ambulance, SES and members of the public exposed to a very traumatic scene last night and we don't want to keep going to them."
Mr Hopkins said the investigation is still ongoing at this stage.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
