Shorebird breeding season has begun and scientists are urging the public to be more cautious of bird wildlife on beaches.
Convenor at Birdlife Tasmania Dr Eric Woehler said due to climate change and warmer winters, they're seeing earlier starting times for shorebirds breeding season.
Dr Woehler is a seabird and shorebird ecologist and is actively involved in research directed towards conservation and management of birds and their habitat.
"It's a broad spectrum of threats to the birds and we have various councils around Tasmania that are working with Birdlife Tasmania and the parks and wildlife to identify those critical beaches."
He said recreational activities like four-wheel driving, as well as unsupervised dogs on beaches put them most at risk.
"Dogs are also very good predators, they can sniff out and find a nest with eggs or chicks, and chicks can't fly away until six or seven weeks of age."
"They're not there to make their lives miserable, those restrictions are there to ensure that there are birds breeding on that beach."
"It's about being responsible and recognising the beach is a habitat in its own right."
He said Tasmania is a refuge for many of these species.
"Birds like the Little Hooded Plover which is a small shore bird, we have 65 per cent of the world's population so if we lose them here, we lose them everywhere."
"It's really important people realise Tasmania is the last stronghold for many of these species."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
