Bombers fly home in one-sided State League grand final rematch

North Launceston completed a perfect opening block of games by comfortably seeing off reigning premiers Kingborough in a grand final rematch to claim outright State League leadership.
Although the competition's top two teams both went into the match with a 5-0 record, there was only ever going to be one winner once the Bombers put the foot down in the third term to run away 17.13 (115) to 9.10 (64) winners.
"The players have had a big first block so it's pleasing to be six and zip," North coach Adrian Smith said.
"Not many people rated us so it was about generating respect and now we are going to work at getting better in the next block."
Asked what he had learned having now played every team, Smith said: "That the competition is relatively even. A lot of clubs have been missing players so it's just about controlling what we can control.
"We've made some changes and how we move the ball offensively so to go through in a healthy state is really good. We want to get better and we've got a good foundation to do that and we want to be really hard to play against which is our main goal."
Despite long periods of domination, the visitors led by just four and 10 points at the first two changes but then kicked six goals to two in the third and five to three in the last.
Twice they went on five-goal scoring sprees as Declen Chugg ran riot with five goals while Harvey Griffiths, Blade Sulzberger and Jack Avent claimed a couple each.
Midfielder/forward Will Manshanden also made the scoresheet as he played his first senior match of the year after missing the opening rounds with a facial injury sustained during a pre-season game.
"All indicators were pushing in the right direction but we did not capitalise early to get a buffer and made a couple of uncharacteristic errors," Smith explained.
"We started really well. Our gameplan that we wanted to roll out was to get the ball inside 50 and really hurt Kingborough.
"Most of the game was in our front half - our inside 50 numbers were really strong and they did not look like they were going to score heavily against us."
Defensive pillar Lockie Mitchell also returned to the side after missing through work commitments last weekend while strong runner Jake Nash played his second senior match after being a late call-up for his debut last weekend.
Smith said there was no shortage of strong contributors.
"Fletcher Bennett was exceptional with his ability to rebound and so was Mitch Nicholas with his drive off half-back.
"Blade Sulzberger, Michael Stingel and Oscar Van Dam were very strong while Declen Chugg kicked five and was able to make the most of his match-up."
Tyler Carter was the only multiple goal-kicker for the Tigers.
