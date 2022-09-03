Tasmanian Youth Orchestra working to build resilience

University of Tasmania researchers have been working with Tasmanian Youth Orchestras to create a learning environment to build resilience amongst young people.
Chief Investigator and University of Tasmania senior lecturer Dr Bill Baker said the project's approach focuses on how the everyday youth orchestra environment, stakeholders, and their relationships all contribute to organisation-wide resilience.
"Aligning our data to the learning dispositions wheel, our research identified relationships between resilience, and teachable behaviours or dispositions such as teamwork, empathy, influence, focus, curiosity and grit," Dr Baker said.
"Our research highlights the many ways that youth music organisations in schools or the community can develop these dispositions through practical, easy-to-use techniques, available on the Music and Resilience Project website.
Dr Baker said the resource was for anyone involved in music groups and was designed to help anyone who wants to make sure their teaching practices are holistic, nurturing and supportive of all participants.
Kyna Hart, General Manager of Tasmanian Youth Orchestras, said the group participates actively in research opportunities as part of the organisation's deep commitment to sector development.
"We believe strongly in the value of an arts 'ecosystem', where organisations and people work together to expand the knowledge base needed for a well-informed and sustainable sector," Ms Hart said.
"We are delighted to have partnered with the UTAS team on the Music and Resilience project and hope the project website will be a valuable resource for arts practitioners in Tasmania and beyond."
The project team is inviting the broader youth arts and education community to explore and use the new resources available through the website and will run a Zoom workshop to provide hands-on guidance through the website on September 7 at 4pm.
Register here for the free webinar event.
