Dominant Demons celebrate Lilydale legend, remain unbeaten

Playing a milestone match in a one-sided contest, Lilydale coach Corey Lockett sensed an opportunity to send 200-gamer Thane Bardenhagen from midfield to the forward-line.
The Demons continued to control the game against East Coast, and in front of a passionate home crowd, delivered numerous chances for the 32-year-old, four-time NTFA division one premiership player.
Unfortunately for those who are big fans of a 22-man goal celebration, Bardenhagen finished with zero goals and eight behinds.
"It was pretty funny," Lockett said.
"He had a great game but it could've been even bigger, he could've had 40 (disposals) and five goals."
Result-wise it mattered little, the Demons smashed East Coast 12.20 (92) to 7.3 (45) and furthered their unblemished season for another week.
Lockett said it was a brilliant way to celebrate a club legend and a close mate.
"His resume obviously speaks for itself in terms of on-field achievements, but they probably don't speak for off it, he's been driving standards for so many years," he said.
"Through three or four different eras, there's never been a bad Lilydale side that he's been in which is a testament to him.
"Thane's done more for me than he probably realises in regards to my pathway going from captain to coach, he was probably one of the biggest supporters of that happening."
Beyond Bardenhagen's achievement, Lockett was thrilled with Lilydale's performance against a Swans side that entered the match in third spot.
Managing 32 scoring shots to the Swans' 10, Lockett said they controlled the game from the outset against "a really strong opposition".
Due to a bye, the Demons remain one win behind league leaders Old Scotch, but both teams are undefeated through the first five weeks.
Lockett said it was the start to the year they wanted, after they stumbled out of the blocks last season.
"I couldn't be happier, it gives me massive confidence and I feel like the group has changed, it's a little bit younger, and it almost feels like it's just put a breath of fresh air into the side," he said.
"I feel like everyone's enjoying it more, we're playing very unselfish footy, which I feel like last year it took us over half a year to start doing that."
He added that if Lilydale are to catch Old Scotch's lofty standards, they must keep this momentum going.
"We're after the sort of consistency week-to-week that no matter who we're playing against, we're still playing the way we want to play," he said.
Elsewhere, the Thistles failed to reach 100 points for the first time this season, but still comfortably accounted for St Pats in their grand final rematch.
With scores finishing 10.15 (75) to 3.4 (22), John McKenzie and Charlie Eastoe led the way for the reigning premiers as they secured their 23rd-consecutive victory.
Leading by 40 points at half-time, Old Launcestonians survived a major scare from Meander Valley to win 10.6 (66) to 7.9 (51).
The Suns hadn't kicked a single major in the first two quarters, but managed five in the last to ensure they enter round six with some momentum.
Perth moved into third on the ladder with their third win of the season.
Easing past Evandale 16.21 (117) to 3.12 (30) at Morven Park, neither side proved clinical with their chances, although Magpies duo Matthew Warren and Ben Elmer finished with five and four goals respectively.
Bridport moved themselves up into a finals spot and onto the right side of the win-loss ledger for the first time since they rejoined the NTFA.
Beating UTAS 20.10 (130) to 7.10 (52), the high-scoring affair was led by Will McBride's five majors for the Seagulls and Anthony Barbury's four for the Lions, although Callum Mulder's three earned him best on ground honours.
