Holton kicks crucial goals in return to NTFA senior footy for Rocherlea

Lachie Holton's NTFA senior career is young but quickly growing in stature.
With reigning premiers Rocherlea trailing third-placed Bridgenorth by 10 points at three-quarter-time, the teenager stood up and kicked two goals in the final stanza.
He was named in the best in his first senior match of the year as the Tigers won their premier division clash 9.9 (63) to 7.13 (55) at home.
Coach Josh Ponting said both goals were from on the run. Holton is the son of the recently-retired Josh Holton who kicked his 1000th career goal in Rocherlea's 2023 premiership win.
"It just shows the character of the kid and the way he's been brought up and he just kept cracking in all day," Ponting said.
"He was back-up ruck for us as well so as a 16-year-old, that's a pretty big thing to do."
Ponting explained Holton, who played seniors last year, had a limited pre-season due to suffering a broken arm during pre-season training.
Going into the match it was clear the Tigers needed to find a way to stop the Parrots' Jake Hinds who booted nine goals against Deloraine last weekend.
Luke Purdon kept him goalless and was among the Tigers' best.
"He pretty much just locked him down all day, (Hinds) had a couple of shots but they were tough shots," Ponting said.
Braydon Pitcher, who has embraced a new role at half-back, was likewise among Rocherlea's top performers.
It was also Andrew Cox-Goodyer's 250th senior game for Rocherlea.
Longford defeated George Town 11.9 (75) to 8.11 (59) in round five's other close match.
Coach Mitch Stagg said the Country Tigers were pleased to get the result but needed to address their lapses late in quarters.
Meanwhile, Hillwood beat Deloraine 21.11 (137) to 3.8 (26) and South Launceston thrashed Scottsdale 30.12 (192) to 4.3 (27).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.