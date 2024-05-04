Early blitz sees City kill off United in demolition derby

Launceston City cemented their position as the region's strongest NPL Tasmania club with a 6-0 rout of neighbours Launceston United.
Coming just a month after City also banked a 3-0 win at Riverside and following a home win against Clarence, the result sees Daniel Syson's team open up a seven-point gap to the bottom three.
A late dismissal for Mac Wilcox left a red blemish on the night for City and assistant coach Nathan Pitchford admitted it was not a perfect performance.
"Very pleasing result," he said.
"I think for a large portion of the game our performance was quite strong but we let ourselves down in moments and put ourselves under pressure."
City efficiently killed off the contest with three goals in the opening 17 minutes as they raced out of the blocks at a well-attended Birch Avenue.
A goalline clearance from Christian Byard had already denied Thierry Swaby before Diesel Murfet rifled in an excellent fourth-minute opener.
Swaby coolly added the second on 13 minutes and was upended for the penalty which Will Humphrey stroked home with trademark composure four minutes later.
Akwasi Agyekum and Joel Stone came close to adding to the score but City had to wait until the 56th minute for their fourth, Murfet stabbing home his second after Humphrey had made one of several cultured advances upfield from centre-back.
Murfet was instrumental in the fifth goal, benefiting from some tidy playing out from right-back to release Swaby who never looked like missing.
United goalkeeper Noah Curtis completed a miserable night against his former team when a tame shot from Mana Yawngtun squeezed beneath him with 20 minutes left.
United may have yielded just two points from their 27 games since joining the statewide league but Lino Sciulli's men continue to show impressive resolve and saved their best for last, particularly after Wilcox saw red for a late challenge.
Joel Digney and sub Riley Allen both went close to beating Lachie Clark but the City keeper refused to give up his clean sheet, also plucking an Angelo Amato shot out of the top corner in the closing minutes.
Former Northern Rangers and Riverside left-footer Humphrey continues to form a formidable centre-back partnership with Daniel Latinovic, a Queenslander who has been playing US college soccer.
Meanwhile United's plight has not been helped by import centre-back Malik Smith opting to return home to Canada.
Earlier in the day, Riverside produced their best half of the season to lead South Hobart at the break but it wasn't enough as the Darcy Street big guns stormed back to win 5-1.
With brothers Max and Zac Reissig teaming up in defence, Riverside looked tighter at the back and limited South to meagre pickings in the first half.
Despite being without influential playmaker Gedi Krusa, Olympic looked threatening with Henry Cook going close and Chilean Emanuel Ponce a constant menace as he looked to build on his player-of-the-week accolade from last weekend's 5-2 Lakoseljac Cup win at Clarence.
However, it was another new arrival, hard-working midfielder James Trevis, who broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time, rifling home from the edge of the box from an Austin Marshall assist.
It took the hosts just two minutes of the second half to equalise through Harry Oates and another three to take the lead via Nick Morton's silky far-post finish. Morton completed his hat-trick when he fired home a free-kick and then waltzed through the defence to beat Dan Nash.
First-half goals from Stefan Cordwell and Mathew Brkic helped Glenorchy to a 2-1 win at Clarence who hit back late on through Kyle Vincent.
Kingborough Lions and Devonport played out a goalless draw at Lightwood Park leaving South Hobart and Glenorchy to share top spot with 14 points each.
In the Women's Super League, Devonport won 2-1 at Kingborough.
Riverside Olympic face South Hobart at Darcy Street at 2pm on Sunday with Taroona also playing host to Glenorchy at Lightwood Park.
Having secured their spot in the Statewide Cup semi-finals, Launceston United have the bye.
