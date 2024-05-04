Hawks swoop on fast-starting Cavs for convincing win

Playing at the Silverdome for the first time this season, the Northern Hawks looked at home against Cavaliers.
Winning 71-52, they become the only remaining undefeated team in the Tasmanian Netball League, while the Cavs are coming off their first loss.
"It's really exciting, isn't it?," Hawks coach Maddie Wilson grinned.
In a landmark day for the club, where the 19-and-unders side beat the Cavs for the first time since 2017 stalwart Ann Pearce believed, the Hawks staved off two first-half runs from their opponents before Ash Mawer led the way to a comfortable second half.
"Our combinations through the mid-court and defence, which is something that we've spoken about before, is just so relentless and I just think it's a testament to them as a unit," Wilson said.
"This is the one that we've been planning for and have been training for, so I'm really happy with what we put out there."
While the Hawks' youth may have stolen the show ahead of time, Wilson said her experienced leaders during the opens contest "really stood up" to make the necessary changes during quarters.
"They've got the smarts, they've got the tools and they know what to do out there, it's just putting it all together," she said.
"They trusted each other and they believe in each other, and I think that is so great and that's our way."
Having gone through the first half of the season undefeated - having beaten every other team - the two-time reigning premiers are favourites once again to repeat the trick, but Wilson was quick to suggest plenty of areas required improvement before that were to happen.
"There are still things out there we could do better, there's always room for improvement," she said. "So we'll go back and we'll have a look at that, we'll have a look at the things that we can improve on as a team and where we can work better as a unit."
