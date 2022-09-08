St Pats have signed a new coach just days after winning the NTFA division one premiership.
Jake Laskey, who was awarded the best on ground medal in Saturday's grand final victory against Old Scotch, will mentor the Saints in 2023.
Laskey takes the reins from co-coaches Jake Lowe and Alex Russell who will remain involved with the club.
St Pats has also re-signed the majority of their senior group for next year.
The update was revealed on St Pats' Facebook page on Thursday night.
"After a huge week at the football Club taking out the 2022 premiership we are thrilled to announce the majority of the senior group have signed and committed on for the 2023 season," the post said.
"In further news, the club is pleased to announce Jake Laskey as our senior coach for the 2023 year. We wish to thank Alex and Jake for their commitment to the club over all the years and can confirm both will play key roles on and off the field for 2023."
