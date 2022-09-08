Premier Jeremy Rockliff has called Queen Elizabeth II the personification of selfless service in a statement issued about her passing.
Mr Rockliff said over her seven decades on the throne, she visited the state seven times and was a great friend to Tasmania.
"I know Her Majesty had a very genuine interest in our people and our wonderful state," he said.
"We all appreciated her warmth and kindness.
"Her Majesty was the very personification of selfless service and devotion to duty, and at this time of sadness, I know all Tasmanians will join with me in pausing to reflect on her remarkable life."
He said more information on how Tasmania would pay tribute and observances will be provided later on Friday.
Labor leader Rebecca White said Queen Elizabeth's grade, care for others and a love for animals always shone through.
"Her Majesty will be mourned by people across the world as we begin a new day without her in it - something many of us have never done in our lifetime," she said.
Above all, her unshakeable dedication to public service set an example for us all to follow."
RSL Tasmania president Barry Quinn said Queen Elizabeth's passing would be felt deeply by all veterans in the state.
"On behalf of RSL Tasmania, I would like to pass on our deepest sympathy to Queen Elizabeth's family," he said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
