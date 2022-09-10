More and more Australians are turning to electric vehicles (EVs) amid a hike in fuel prices and a desire to be more environmentally conscious.
In Australia, just over 95,000 new EVs were sold in August this year, making up 4.4 per cent of the market.
Advertisement
Director at Tasmanian second-hand EV retailer The Good Car Company, Anton Vikstrom, said there was a trifecta of reasons people were turning to electric vehicles.
"The first is the climate crisis element. We have to slash our emissions if we want to have a healthy planet."
"The other is the fuel price element. When fuel hit $2 a litre, all of our cars disappeared because we sold out that week."
He said in an incredibly price sensitive society, more people were recognising the savings made from fuel costs.
The third motivator is that technology is being much more widely adopted.
"People are seeing more of them around and know people who own them, so the idea that they're unattainable or alien technology is disappearing," he said.
While their popularity is skyrocketing, getting a hold of them in Australia is difficult.
"The big picture issue is Australia is a very small market that drives on the wrong side of the road and is at the end of the planet."
"Not all models have been built yet so it's hard for somebody to go and purchase a van, or a large SUV."
Mr Vikstrom said it's an issue his company was currently trying to solve.
The Good Car Company imports models unavailable in Australia and releases them here.
"As a society, if we wanted to transition to full electric vehicles, we would have to put in some sort of subsidy policy that reduces their price."
"How you construct that is one for the politicians, but to get everyone in an EV soon you would have to throw a subsidy at it that will bring manufacturers to the market.
Advertisement
"I encourage people to go and drive an EV. If you have a friend with one just say 'hey, can I have a go?' and just enjoy the experience."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.