The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Environment

The Good Car Company is helping Aussies find affordable electric vehicles.

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
September 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Customer Jesse now has two EVs for her occupational therapy business. Photo: supplied.

More and more Australians are turning to electric vehicles (EVs) amid a hike in fuel prices and a desire to be more environmentally conscious.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.