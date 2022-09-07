A so-called "notorious" St Georges Square location will be reviewed by Launceston Planning Authority as approval is sought for a new single-storey build.
The owner of 14 St Georges Square, which sold for $1.4 million in 2017, is seeking approval to build a one-bedroom, single-storey build, including a single car park.
A 1800s brick wall was previously removed for safety in 2019 and for approval the applicants must now remove a colorbond fence and replace it with "a brick wall, including pillar, consistent with the adjoining brick wall".
This occurred when a six-bedroom build application was sought in 2019.
Vegetation management plan was required for tree protection due to "council's commitment to the protection of significant trees on the sites".
While under these conditions the recommendation from council officers is to approve the application, the Heritage Protection Society Tasmania was one of the respondents to the application.
In the submission, president Lionel Morell called the location "notorious" due to "many changes to applications" and "broken public promises."
This was in regards to the colorbond fence being built rather than a brick fence similar to the one torn down - which was "inconsistent with previous permit conditions requiring the first section adjoining the brick wall to be similarly constructed in brick", according to the council report.
Concerns were raised over the section of fence that had not been reconstructed - which were addressed by the conditions for approval by council officers.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
