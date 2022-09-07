Williams offered me $50k: witness in alleged drug trafficking case

A driver for accused drug trafficker Stephen James Williams said he was offered $50,000 to take the rap for a firearm found in a police search of his car, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Stuart Burgoine gave evidence in the trial of Mr Williams, 40, and Russell Peter Haworth who have pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance between July 2017 and November 2019.
The Crown alleges the men ran a drug trafficking business for a substantial portion of the period and that drugs found in three searches were linked to the men.
Mr Burgoine said he picked up a man he knew as "Wilie" from an address in Riseley St Kings Meadows and took him to Killafaddy on July 1, 2017.
He said Willie went through gates into an area with sheds and returned to the car and stowed some items in the boot and back seat.
When they left Killafaddy in Mr Burgoine's Subaru Impreza and turned onto Hoblers Bridge Rd an unmarked police car pulled behind them. A second marked police car vehicle pulled alongside.
Mr Burgoine said Willie reached under his jumper, pulled out a package, reached over and stashed it under the driver's seat.
He said that the item moved and hit him on the back of the foot. He said he used his left index finger to shove the item back under the seat.
He said Willie offered him $10,000 to tell the police that "it was mine".
"After police said to get out of the car he offered me $50,000 to say it was mine," he said.
"Have you ever owned a .22 Smith and Wesson?", Crown prosecutor Ian Arendt asked.
"No"," Mr Burgoine said.
Under cross examination by defence counsel Olivia Jenkins Mr Burgoine said he had 2-3 cones of cannabis while he waited for Mr Williams at Riseley street.
Mr Burgoine said it took 10-15 seconds between seeing red and blue police car lights and him pulling over.
He said it took 2-5 seconds for Mr Williams to stash the weapon under the driver's seat and more time to discuss money.
"All this occurred in 10-15 seconds?," she asked.
"Yes," Mr Burgoine said.
"I suggest this package was not Mr Wiliams'?," she said
"No, you're wrong," he replied.
"I suggest it was already in the vehicle,"' she asked.
"No," he said.
Mr Burgoine said that back at the police station he told police the weapon was his.
"Were you charged with offences?," Ms Jenkins asked.
"I was charged," Mr Burgoine said.
"What happened to them?" she asked.
"They were dropped," he said.
"On the basis that you gave evidence in this trial?," Ms Jenkins asked.
"Yes," he said.
Sergeant Nathan Slater said he and Constable Richard Groves searched Mr Burgoine's car and found a jacket, a key to Room 9 at the Kings Meadows hotel and an amount of ice in the passenger footwell.
He said that Mr Williams said he should talk to Mr Burgoine because what was in the car wasn't his.
"Mr Burgoine said 'he put it there and nodded to Mr Williams'," Constable Groves said.
He said that Mr Williams directed Mr Burgoine "tell them it's not mine".
Constable Rodney Walker said the parcel was [Smith and Wesson] wrapped in a green canvas bag wrapped in blue electrical tape.
"There was a sock which contained 80 rounds of .22 ammunition," he said.
Witness Brett Beeton gave evidence that he had paid $50 to book a room at the Kings Meadows hotel on July 1, 2017. The jury saw CCTV of Mr Beeton's and other people's movements at the hotel.
Sergeant Slater said that some hours after the arrest of Messrs Williams and Burgoine police searched the room at the Kings Meadows hotel at about 9.40pm.
Police found a toiletries bag and a backpack which contained a black, hard case containing heroin, MDMA, and ice and drug paraphernalia.
Witness Heath Lethborg said that a group of guys including Russell Haworth and Stephen Williams used a shed at Killafaddy to fix cars in July 2018.
He said that he was present when police turned up on July 12, 2018 for a search.
He said Mr Haworth and Mr Williams had been at the premises the afternoon beforehand.
"Did you place drugs in the premises at Killafaddy," Mr Arendt asked.
"No," Mr Lethborg replied.
In his opening address Mr Arendt said heroin, MDA, methylamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis was found in the Killafaddy raid.
The trial before Justice Robert Pearce continues on Thursday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
