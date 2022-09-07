The Examiner
Accused drug trafficker Stephen James Williams offered his driver $50k to take responsibility for a firearm, a jury heard.

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
September 7 2022 - 6:30pm
Williams offered me $50k: witness in alleged drug trafficking case

A driver for accused drug trafficker Stephen James Williams said he was offered $50,000 to take the rap for a firearm found in a police search of his car, a Supreme Court jury heard.

