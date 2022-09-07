'You're not alone': opening the conversation on mental health

Callan Hume has a clear message to anyone struggling with mental health - you're not alone.
Recent ABS statistics show more than 43 per cent of Australians aged between 16-85 have experienced a mental illness at some point in their life.
Ahead of RUOK Day on Thursday, Tasmanians are being urged to have the conversation about mental health.
"You're not alone, it's not just you that's experiencing something," said Mr Hume, who is a project officer with Speak Up Stay ChatTY.
"Statistically at some stage in our lives we'll all experience it or be close enough to someone to experience theirs.
"Once you realise that and remove that stigma, that conversation is a lot easier to have."
And it's not just professionals who can play a part in helping others.
A key theme of this year's RUOK Day is that there are no qualifications required to ask the question 'are you ok?'
"Mental health is for everyone - it's not a topic that's best left to professionals," Mr Hume said.
"The whole purpose of RUOK is to engage people in conversation and let the community know that everyone in the community can make a difference.
"It's everyone's place to check in on each other."
Speak Up Stay ChatTY will be visiting organisations across Tasmania on Thursday.
For resources on how to ask the question 'are you ok?' and how to lend support to another, visit the RUOK Day website.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
