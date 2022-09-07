The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian senator Helen Polley says commonwealth and state climate bills will bring new 'economic opportunity'

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated September 7 2022 - 10:17pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climate bills represent an 'economic opportunity' for Tasmania

As the federal government looks set to pass their climate bill, and the state government pushes their own through the lower house, Tasmania is poised to take advantage of a boost in new renewable investments.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.