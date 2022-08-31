The Examiner
Shydan Maccari Warren sentenced for driving offences

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 31 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:00am
Moody motor bike rider sentenced

A Ravenswood man who had a blood alcohol reading of 0.208 when he rode an unregistered dirt bike without a helmet has been fined, disqualified from driving and will have to do a sober driver course.

