Moody motor bike rider sentenced

A Ravenswood man who had a blood alcohol reading of 0.208 when he rode an unregistered dirt bike without a helmet has been fined, disqualified from driving and will have to do a sober driver course.
Shydan Maccari Warren, 23, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, failing to comply with a direction to stop, using an unregistered vehicle, exceeding 0.05, driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, ride a motor bike when not wearing a helmet on March 13, 2022.
The Launceston Magistrates Court heard that police attempted to intercept Warren in Cimitiere St at 2.27am on March 13, but he kept riding towards them.
Warren told police he was riding because he was "in a mood".
In a previous hearing Magistrate Sharon Cure remarked that could not think of anything much more dangerous than riding a dirt bike without a helmet and with blood alcohol of 0.208.
The court heard he had been disqualified from driving for 12 months from July 2021 after recording a blood alcohol reading of 0.168.
She ordered a pre-sentence report to explore whether he was suitable for a community correction order.
Ms Cure said the report showed Warren had accepted responsibility for what he had done.
"This was a serious matter and was only a short time after the other matter," Ms Cure said.
She said the sober driving program was a 22 hour course which he must complete under the terms of the correction order.
Warren was disqualified from driving for two years and fined $1730.
He is subject to supervision of a probation officer for twelve months.
Warren received no further penalty for obstructing a police officer by throwing a can of Bundaberg near the officer when the officer was arresting a woman on June 4, 2022.
"I am hoping you will not come back to me because to drive while disqualified would be serious," Ms Cure said.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
