An intimate, mobile art gallery simply known as ARTBOX is set to take the stage in Launceston's Civic Square, introducing the arrival of the Flow exhibition at Sawtooth ARI.
"For Launceston, having public art like this in such an accessible place where you don't have to go into a gallery is exciting," said local artist Sarah Rhodes.
The exhibition will showcase the work of 10 artists from different regions in the state, presenting their work in different mediums ranging from digital to sound to 3D imaging.
ARTBOX features a small collection of local art, all connected to the theme of Flow, and how artists respond to their connection to waterways.
"We're looking at how the landscape influences the psychology of the people living in the place," Rhodes said.
"Flow is an understanding of how we can be more connected with the world and more sensitive to the needs of nature."
City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said it was a great opportunity for members of the public to come and experience local art here in Launceston.
"Visitors can expect to be inspired, to learn and to better understand these systems and the importance of flow across Tasmania's landscape.
"We're always keen to have art in the public realm and this is one way to do that and really highlight the talent we have in our beautiful city.
"It's a new idea to promote art and our local artists."
The exhibit will feature at Launceston's Sawtooth ARI until October 2, with the roving ARTBOX in Civic Square between August 30 to September 27.
