Cranes and conversation for International Overdose Awareness Day

Thousands of hand-folded origami paper cranes contributed by the community are being displayed across the state to raise awareness for drug overdose.
Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to remember people who have died without stigma, and acknowledge the grief of the loved ones they left behind.
The community is invited to fold their own cranes and contribute them to the installation - three trees at the Launceston event.
City Mission alcohol and other drugs service operations manager Narelle Howell said the day provided an opportunity for people to reflect on how overdose had affected their lives.
Ms Howell said many of the cranes at the Launceston installation came from residents of Missiondale, a drug recovery centre, with residents aiming to fold 1000.
She said the day not only helped raise awareness, but reduced stigma.
"Unfortunately, society still holds a very distinct view of people who experience addiction," she said.
"A lot of people view it as a moral issue, and so therefore if you are struggling with addiction, you are a bad person, rather than seeing addiction as a health issue.
"These sorts of days, really get it out there into the public sphere and get people talking about the issues, and the more we can talk about them, the less hidden away it is, and the more we'll be able to address the stigma that's attached."
The latest data, dating back to 2019, showed 55 Tasmanians died of drug overdose in that year.
Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Council Tasmania chief executive Alison Lai said drug overdose affected Tasmanians of all ages and backgrounds.
"When we think about overdoses and the harms that come from drug use in the community, we are very quick as a community to think to more of the illicit substances," she said.
"Whereas in fact, the harm is actually coming from medications that we take day to day to manage pain, anxiety, sleep, and so it's just really about making sure that we can start having conversations about drug use, because that will assist to slowly erode some of the stigma that is associated with it."
Ms Lai said cranes served as a beautiful and gentle conversation initiator.
"The message is trying to demystify drugs and drug use as something that is dark and in the shadows, and something that's that people don't feel comfortable talking about, because that ... is where all the issues stem from," she said.
The Launceston event will be held at The Chapel at Launceston City Mission on Wednesday between 1pm and 2.30pm.
