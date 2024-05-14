Nigerian national in court over $2.5 million international drug operation

A Nigerian national who was part of a worldwide drug operation was involved in a conspiracy which aimed to import $2.5 million worth of ice and heroin into Tasmania, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Ifeanyi Samuel Ani, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic ice and heroin between February 12 and August 23 last year.
The court heard that Ani could be deported under Sections 201 or 501 of the Migration Act.
Ani also pleaded guilty to attempting to traffic a controlled substance on May 26 2023, and to trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) on September 5 2023.
Crown prosecutor Heather Denton said that Ani worked with another man at an abattoir and talked to him about providing an address for imports from overseas.
Ani also provided the address of a woman in the Hobart suburb of Clarendon Vale.
The court heard that Ani had financial problems and had been approached by a friend in Hong Kong about the opportunity.
Ms Denton said that the Australian Border Force intercepted a package containing ice in New Zealand on February 12, which was bound for the address of Ani's workmate in northern Tasmania.
On March 7 and May 25, two packages, each containing 500 grams of ice, were intercepted in Sydney, both of which were addressed to Ani's workmate.
On May 26, a package containing 800 grams of ice addressed to the Hobart woman was intercepted in Belgium.
Ms Denton said a further package was intercepted in Sydney on June 7, which contained 25 grams of ice.
She said the total of 1283 grams of ice he attempted to import had a potential value of $1.283 million if sold in the standard street deals.
The ice-bound package for Hobart would have been worth $800,000 in street deals.
On August 23, Ani's workmate collected a package and was later intercepted by police at the Westbury IGA with a package containing 25 grams of ice.
After being arrested, Ani's workmate told police that he worked with a 'black guy' whom he called 'Papa' who wanted an address to send packages to and who wanted to use his bank account.
He told police he received a maximum deposit into his account of $30,000.
On August 29 Ani attended the workmate's mother's home looking for the parcel whcih also contained ornaments.
Police arrested him shortly after.
In an interview he told police a friend from Hong Kong contacted him and wanted an address to post packages to which would then be sent to Melbourne.
He told police he had made nothing out of the operation. He was remanded in custody.
On September 5 a package sourced from the Philippines and addressed to the Hobart woman was intercepted with $486,000 worth of heroin.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said Ani was married to an Australian woman and had relocated to Tasmania 10 months before the crime.
She said he grew up in Nigeria and had no criminal history.
She said he had accumulated debts including for a spousal visa.
"He saw this an an opportunity to make back the money he owed," she said.
She said he received $10,000 per package and shared half with his workmate.
Ms Flanagan said he was alarmed at the value of the shipments.
She said that none of the drugs ever made it to Tasmania because they were all intercepted.
Ms Flanagan said Ani was at serious risk of deportation if he received a jail sentence longer than 12 months.
A second possible route to visa cancellation could be if the Minister for Home Affairs judged him to have failed a character test or had a substantial criminal record.
Justice Robert Pearce adjourned sentencing until May 15 at midday.
