No plea from pair police say committed Mole Creek aggravated armed robbery

The man and woman accused of an aggravated armed robbery at Mole Creek have appeared in court.
Alana Lynette Murray, 26, of Summerhill was arrested inside a house at Bishopsbourne while her alleged accomplice - 36-year-old Ravenswood man Tye John Baker - was found in a "hedged area" nearby.
Police allege the pair entered a home at Mole Creek about 3.50pm Monday, May 13, and one of them fired a gun into the building's roof before they stole several items and left the scene in a vehicle.
Police said a search of the car, which was also found at Bishopsbourne, turned up multiple firearms, cash and drugs.
Baker did not enter a plea when he appeared before magistrate Simon Brown in the Launceston Magistrates Court on May 14.
Police charged him with breaching a firearms prohibition order, evading police, and unlicensed driving.
He did not apply for bail and the matter was adjourned until May 21, when he was due to face court on other charges.
Murray was charged with 15 offences - aggravated armed robbery, trafficking in a controlled substance, evading police, reckless driving, stealing, motor vehicle stealing, exceeding the speed limit, three firearms related offences, three disqualified driving charges and having two warrants for her arrest.
She also did not enter a plea nor did she apply for bail, with the matter adjourned until May 24.
Murray failed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates court on April 17, 2024 and an arrest warrant was issued.
She was due to appear on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance(major offence), dealing with the proceeds of crime ($35,000), possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm part, possession of a controlled drug, possess a thing used for the administration of a controlled rug, possess ammunition, possess a firearm without a licence, fail to keep firearm safely and unlawful possession of property.
Last year on August 22 she walked out of the court when a magistrate suspended a three month jail term.
Just a few days later on August 28 she was arrested after allegedly driving while disqualified.
When she appeared on September 20 after three weeks in custody the suspended sentence was not activated but she was given a 28 days jail term..
In February a major police raid resulted in the seizure of a stolen gun, the drug ice and $35,000 in proceeds of crime from Murray's home in Summerhill.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.