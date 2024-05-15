Police lay charges after tackling crime spree in the Deloraine and Mole Creek area

Police have charged a number of people after a series of serious incidents in the Deloraine and Mole Creek area over the last week.
A 24-year-old Newnham woman has been charged with aggravated armed robbery and aggravated burglary in relation to an incident at Bengeo Rd Red Hills, six kilometres west of Deloraine on April 30.
Police allege that about 6.10pm on April 30 two women entered a private residence at Red Hills and threatened the occupants with a shortened firearm.
No one was physically injured during the incident and the offenders left the area in a vehicle, believed to be a Blue Mazda hatch.
The woman was remanded in custody on unrelated matters and is due to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on May 21.
Investigators are now following a specific line of inquiry, however anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au
During the incident one female wearing a mask pointed the firearm into the face of a male householder. She demanded drugs but was told there were none in a suitcase she asked about.
The male householder fetched $1400 from an adjoining room and gave it to the females.
The two searched the address including asking for the code to a safe. It is understood that when they left the address they grabbed the keys to a Toyota Hilux.
After the pair left the householder locked the front door but the charged woman returned and kicked in the front door and smashing a glass pane in the process.
Police allege the woman, who was on court bail at the time, picked up the suitcase and entered a blue Mazda Hatch.
On Wednesday night May 8 a different 24-year-old woman Amber Lee Smith allegedly evaded police while driving a stolen red Mercedes Benz CLC200 at Mole Creek.
Police allege Ms Smith was driving the red Mercedes when she evaded police at Mole Creek Road about 8.20pm.
The vehicle is alleged to have travelled through Deloraine and toward Elizabeth Town at high speed before colliding with another vehicle near Railton Road on the Bass Highway.
The driver then allegedly drove at a police vehicle, before crashing into a boom gate on Dan Road at Elizabeth Town.
Ms Smith appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court with a visible injury to the mouth and nose.
On May 13 a 26-year-old Summerhill woman Alana Lynette Murray allegedly stole $20,000 cash, jewellery and mobile phones from a woman while in the company of other persons at Mole Creek.
Mole Creek is 23.4 km west of Deloraine.
She was allegedly armed with a sawn-off double barrel shotgun.
Police allege Ms Murray assaulted a second woman by pointing the sawn-off shotgun at her.
She also appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court on a count of aggravated burglary for entering the Mole Creek home with the intention of committing the crime of robbery.
Police allege Ms Murray recklessly discharged the Lanbar double-barrel shotgun. She was charged with possession of a shortened firearm.
She has also been charged with possessing a .22 rifle when not the holder of a licence and possessing an unregistered firearm.
Ms Murray was also charged with trespass at Bishopsbourne and with assaulting Laine Elizabeth Demeyer by allegedly depriving her of her liberty by demanding she lock her doors while waving a large machete in her direction also on May 13.
She was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, namely MDMA and methylamphetamine (ice) at Bishopsbourne.
She was charged with unlawful possession of bank cards and prescription medication which police believe to have been stolen.
Ms Murray also faced the court charged with motor vehicle stealing, namely a red Mercedes Benz CLC200, from an address in West Launceston on May 5.
In February 2023 police seized $1 million worth of drugs and firearms from a residence in Mole Creek.
One of the items included a Russian-made military grade weapon and an Australian Auto 5.56 calibre assault rifle were seized by members of the Viper Taskforce from a couple of properties.
A loaded Colt .45 was found in the glove box of a silver Ford Ranger intercepted in the Deloraine area.
Tasmania Police spokeswoman said both recent incidents were targeted and charges had been laid.
"Both incidents were targeted, and police responded quickly, taking offenders into custody, charging them, and detaining them for court," the spokeswoman said.
"There were no life-threatening injuries sustained during either incident, and there was no risk to the wider community."
