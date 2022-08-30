The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Living younger longer': Dr Norman Swan returns to Tasmania as part of Tamar Valley Writers Festival

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
August 30 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Norman Swan spoke at Inveresk Tramsheds as part of a preview for Tamar Valley Writers Festival 2022. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Dr Norman Swan doesn't mince his words when it comes to health.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.