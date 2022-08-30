The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Doubts over federal funding threaten to derail Kings Meadows care and training centre

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
August 30 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community Care Tasmania CEO Wendy Mitchell. PictureL Rod Thompson.

A delay in approval of federal funds of $2.7 million is threatening to disrupt a proposed Kings Meadows care and training centre that could help alleviate a critical shortage of support workers in Northern Tasmania.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.