A delay in approval of federal funds of $2.7 million is threatening to disrupt a proposed Kings Meadows care and training centre that could help alleviate a critical shortage of support workers in Northern Tasmania.
Launceston not-for-profit Community Care Tasmania announced plans for the construction of the centre in March, using a mix of Federal and State Government funding, as well as donations and CCT's own resources.
Construction is ongoing on the first phase of the project - CCT's new headquarters - but work on the second phase respite and training centre can only start once the Federal grant is confirmed, said Wendy Mitchell, chief executive officer of Community Care Tasmania.
"We really wanted the funds, we thought it was a pretty good use of taxpayer money because of the returns on investment it was going to give - the training of the 55 support workers, the 2000+ beds of respite per year, and the fact we would be looking after people while we are training other people," she said.
Construction contractors Vos have built CCT's new headquarters building and laid the groundwork for the respite centre, but that work is contingent on gaining Federal approval, she said.
"We have reason to believe that we will be successful, but reason to believe is not enough to keep the builders there and to get them to build, and of course, the board of CCT is not willing to take additional risks other than the loans they currently have got on their table to build the new offices," she said.
"It would be very good if we could get that funding sooner rather than later ... because Vos need to have their forward planning, and some of the offices that have been built will have to be dismantled when we come to build the respite training centre, unless we can get on with that fairly soon."
A spokesperson for Federal Aged Care Minister, Mark Butler, has been contacted for comment about the status of the grant.
Ms Mitchell said CCT also sought an alternative source of Federal funding via round 6 of the infrastructure grants.
"We had two irons in the fire for this money. The infrastructure grant was the first, which we applied for in January, and because of the election it was put on hold and we haven't heard anything about that since," she said.
The project, at Techno Park Drive in Kings Meadows, has four stages - the headquarters, the respite and training centre, a care centre, and interdependent living units. The second stage - the respite and training centre - is slated for completion by August next year.
Total investment needed for the four stages is $11.4 million, according to figures from CCT.
Ms Mitchell said the respite and training centre would help reduce the critical shortage of support workers in the state, and provide some extra beds for clients.
"There is a big need for the respite beds, people are crying out for them, because the hospitals can't discharge, because there's nowhere for these patients to be discharged to. And cct can help in that area," she said.
She also said the new centre would provide "on-the-job" training for support workers, allowing them to gain their necessary qualifications while caring for real patients staying at the centre's six beds.
"We need more support workers, but we need more real and appropriate training for them, and people learn best while they are learning on the job. Also, the clients will enjoy helping us to train the workers, to make them really good support workers for when they go out into the homes."
