Health insurance is the latest service to feel the brunt of the rising cost of living

Andrew Chounding
Andrew Chounding
June 27 2022 - 6:00pm
CONCERNED: Top three health issues for Tasmanian consumers. Data: Healthengine

Health insurance is the latest service to feel the brunt of the rising cost of living after a national survey of healthcare consumers identified private health care as one of the top issues for Tasmanians.

