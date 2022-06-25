Meander Valley council extends membership to the NTDC

NTDC's acting chief executive Karina Dambergs said she was happy the council had signed on and believed the benefits of the corporation's work was evident in the four out of nine projects they successfully lobbied for during the federal election period. "There are lots of things NTDC can do, but I think the strongest thing about an organisation like ours is that we can provide that independent regional voice and that connection between different layers of government, industry, and the community," she said.