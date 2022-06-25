The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Meander Valley council stay in NTDC

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated June 26 2022 - 9:27am, first published June 25 2022 - 3:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meander Valley council extends membership to the NTDC

A year on since Meander Valley council signed an extension to their membership agreement with the Northern Tasmania Development Corportation, it has been revealed they have quietly signed on for an extra two.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.