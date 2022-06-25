Meander Valley council extends membership to the NTDC

A year on since Meander Valley council signed an extension to their membership agreement with the Northern Tasmania Development Corportation, it has been revealed they have quietly signed on for an extra two.
Last year, the council opted against signing for the standard three year agreement and signed for one year with the option for another two if targets were met.
According to mayor Wayne Johnson, that decision came after several councillors raised concerns over whether the municipality was getting its value for money from the corporation, membership for which he estimated to total about $60,000 annually.
He said after a positive change was observed, the council decided to sign on for the extra two years, and believed that decision proved vital, particularly during the lead-up to the federal election.
"We, as well as the other member councils, have benefitted from the NTDC lobbying on our behalf with projects we put up, and when we're dealing with TasWater, or bodies that we have common issues with across municipal boundaries," he said.
"They go in and have a discussion for us, rather than us as individual councils having to hold those talks."
Cr Johnson said he believed politicians or bureaucrats would rather hear from one representative than seven.
NTDC's acting chief executive Karina Dambergs said she was happy the council had signed on and believed the benefits of the corporation's work was evident in the four out of nine projects they successfully lobbied for during the federal election period. "There are lots of things NTDC can do, but I think the strongest thing about an organisation like ours is that we can provide that independent regional voice and that connection between different layers of government, industry, and the community," she said.
"We'd love to see the northern councils that aren't members come back in."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
