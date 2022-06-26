A business owner who has tolerated a homeless community living over the back fence says their staff no longer feel safe after experiencing verbal abuse and property damage, but say their issue is not with the transient population, but rather the failure of authorities to properly manage it.
Dare Darlin, which operates from the Tamar Yacht Club, has been living with a homeless population living near their restaurant or congregating there once or twice a week when they come to collect meals.
Co-owner Courtney Hill said she had become frustrated with the lack of coordination by Tasmania Police and the City of Launceston and says she doesn't think she has been properly consulted with.
An illegal structure was erected this week, but it has been removed.
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the council had become aware of the structure and since removed it. The council has an arrangement with Strike it Out for the provision of permanent lockers on council land.
"Our officers engaged with neighbouring businesses and land owners in the area at the time regarding the placement of these portable lockers," he said.
Ms Hill said she was happy there was a resolution, but hoped for a more coordinated approach in the future.
"We do not begrudge the homeless people being there, I've been in a similar situation myself...but we think that more could have been done to help provide us with a safe environment."
"It's actually super conflicting leaving. I leave home, and sometimes get super emotional because I feel so terrible.That there are people that it literally sitting in the cold and have no home and didn't get a warm dinner.
"And I wish that I could, you know, help more... I feel sad, you know. But now, I feel scared for my staff. Things can be replaced...I can get a glazier to fix a window but we can't replace our staff or their mental health."
Dare Darlin has spent $4000 on security cameras following some incidents. Tasmania Police Inspector Nathan Johnston said police were aware of an incident they were investigating involving the restaurant, and did they did keep tabs on where homeless communities were congregating.
However, he said it was a tricky situation, because interactions between the homeless community and police could be emotionally charged. Police regularly conduct foot patrols, but the frequency has not increased.
Cr van Zetten said the council's new homeless advisory committee would help to create a coordinated response.
"Where there are identified issues between the activities of homeless people and nearby businesses, the council has and will continue to work with service providers, Tasmania Police and those sleeping rough as a means of reaching a mutually acceptable resolution for all parties," he said.
"Homelessness is a complex issue and in some instances, it can take time to work through all the relevant issues, identify potential options and then implement any mitigating actions."
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
