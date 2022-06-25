Return of community sleepout event well attended

Residents from across the state braved cold temperatures on Friday night to participate in the Vinnies' Community Sleepout.
The event, which was previously called the CEO Sleepout, invites Tasmanians to sleep "rough" for a night to raise awareness and funds to tackle homelessness.
About 116,000 Australians experience homelessness, 60 per cent of whom are under 35 years of age, while 17,000 are children under the age of 12.
St Vincent de Paul Society State President, Mark Gaetani, said community concerns about the cost of living and rising energy prices had dampened donations, but hadn't hindered the enthusiasm of participants.
Despite having less disposable income, Mr Gaetani believed the Vinnies Community Sleepout would raise around $100,000, nearing the figure raised last year.
"Hundreds of participants - from school children to politicians - have raised over $50,000 to help the homeless and those at risk of homelessness ... we still have pledges to count and the fundraising campaign is scheduled to remain active until the end of July," he said.
"The 2022 Community Sleepout has been a great success as far as raising awareness of homelessness and that a growing number of Tasmanians are at risk of homelessness."
Mr Gaetani said it was easy to equate the number of homeless in Tasmania to those sleeping rough on the streets, in parks, and under bridges.
However, he revealed they were just the "visible homeless", who represent just eight per cent of those in need.
"The invisible 92 per cent live in insecure, temporary, overcrowded, and unsafe places; and that number could easily double if you count Tasmanians who are at risk of homelessness," he said.
Housing minister Guy Barnett participated in the sleepout and said it was great to be able to support Vinnie's and promote awareness of issues around homelessness and the ongoing need for support.
"The St Vincent de Paul Society provides essential services to those in need and this is really appreciated by the Tasmanian Government and the community," he said.
By working together in partnership, we can really make a difference in the lives of the homeless and those who are at risk of becoming homeless."
St Vincent de Paul Society Acting CEO, Dr Les Baxter, said despite his back being a bit sure the morning after from sleeping on the ground all night, he felt it was a rewarding process to be involved in.
"It's not about emulating homelessness, because you can never fully experience the conditions that homeless people are constantly faced with," he said.
"It's about raising awareness so that people understand the size, magnitude, and complexities of the issues confronting some people."
St Vincent de Paul Society's incoming chief executive Heather Kent also participated in the sleepout.
She said the event was highly successful, and that it was great to see a high level of engagement right across the state.
"In particular, it was amazing to see that the awareness of homelessness has struck a chord not just with the older generation, but in a large number of kids who attended sleepout events state-wide," she said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
