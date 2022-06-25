The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds attend Vinnies' Community Sleepout

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated June 25 2022 - 7:21am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Return of community sleepout event well attended

Residents from across the state braved cold temperatures on Friday night to participate in the Vinnies' Community Sleepout.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.