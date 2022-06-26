Grumbling about council rates is a popular Tasmanian sport.
How fair this is depends to a large degree on where we live, as some councils are much more expensive than "normal" and others much cheaper.
The broad rule is the bigger a municipality's population, the more its council charges in average rates per rateable property, although there are exceptions.
For example, the biggest rural councils tend to be cheaper than those merely rated as large.
Asked if the big differences between what various councils charged were reasonable, Mersey independent MLC and former Latrobe mayor Mike Gaffney said there would always be differences in rates and charges levels between councils because each council area had different needs, requirements, services, resources and population bases to cover their costs and expenses.
"Each council also has a strategic plan and forward works program, which is usually the result of consultation and taking into account community expectation," Mr Gaffney said.
"Reasonableness will be voted on every four years at council elections.
"Unfortunately, the LG elections being all-in, all-out every four years has, in my opinion, created less opportunity for legitimate feedback from ratepayers."
Mr Gaffney said setting of rates was a collaboration between council staff and councillors.
Councillors were usually presented with various budget scenarios.
"There is a conundrum about maintaining an appropriate rate rise whilst funding and maintaining current and future works program, made even more difficult within the current economic, environmental and fiscal uncertainty," Mr Gaffney said.
Tasmania has 29 councils for fewer than 600,000 people.
Mr Gaffney believes there should be fewer councils.
"There is now no need to have 29 councils providing for their communities as there have been many improvements in a range of factors, such as transport, communication, facilities and services which cross council boundaries," he said.
"The difficulty is offering a model where current ratepayers in each LGA will be represented fairly and not be worse off within that structure."
He said the current local government review was the appropriate mechanism to recommend options to be considered by the community.
A helicopter view of Tasmanian council rates follows, based on the Local Government Division's Rates Snapshot, issued in 2020.
Since the period the data covers (2018-19), councils adopted nil rate rises in 2020-21 to help ward off the coronavirus-driven economic crash.
Like the rest of us, they now face soaring costs and are largely implementing higher than usual rate increases, although it would take a brave council to hike higher than the annual inflation rate to March (5.8 per cent for Hobart, 5.1 nationally).
The Local Government Association's council cost index - based on local government spending patterns - is at 4.06 per cent.
This analysis will mostly focus on councils in Tasmania's northern half, plus Hobart.
Because Hobart is a doozy.
TASMANIA: Rates per rateable property across the 29 councils averaged $1606, at an average of $1079 per resident.
The averages were per property for various council types were:
HOBART: Rates per rateable property in Hobart dwarfed the figures for every other council area in the division's snapshot, as had been the case for a considerable period before then.
Bearing in mind the statewide average was $1606 per rateable property, the Hobart City Council charged an average of $3471.
That was more than double the statewide average and much more expensive than the other highest chargers, being Launceston, Burnie and Devonport.
Of the state's five biggest urban councils (Clarence, Glenorchy, Hobart, Kingborough and Launceston), Kingborough at $1651 was the least expensive.
LAUNCESTON: Tasmania's biggest municipality by population was its fourth most expensive for rates, charging an average of $2089 per rateable property.
Only Hobart, Devonport and Burnie were more expensive.
Neighbouring councils West Tamar and Meander Valley had much lower averages.
DEVONPORT: The North-West's biggest city by population was the third most expensive for rates, averaging $2191 per rateable property.
The council has made big strides in keeping rate increases low or at zero in recent years, but it remains at the higher end.
BURNIE: Similarly to Devonport, the Burnie City Council recognised some years back it was very expensive relative to its peers, and took the foot off the pedal in an attempt to relive the burden.
It was the second most expensive council in the snapshot, at an average of $2313, and seems to be reverting to its old ways.
Mayor Steve Kons warned in April a financial plan councillors adopted would lead to "horrific" rate increases of up to 10 per cent in a year.
WEST TAMAR: The state's eighth biggest council by population averaged $1572, a little below the state average.
It was the second cheapest of the five urban small councils, which averaged $1746.
CENTRAL COAST: The North-West's second biggest council by population was significantly cheaper at an average of $1437 than the cities on either side - Devonport and Burnie - both of which topped $2100.
MEANDER VALLEY: The biggest rural council by population was also one of the state's cheapest, with an annual rates average of just $1247.
Only four councils averaged less.
LATROBE: Fast-growing Latrobe was also a stand-out at the cheaper end, averaging just $1154.
Its council finances have benefited from a rates growth dividend coming from a strong run of housing construction over a long period, lessening the need for rate hikes.
CENTRAL HIGHLANDS: This small council may not provide city-type service levels, but it was the state's cheapest on rates, averaging just $922 per year.
THE ISLANDS: The two island councils were also at the lower end, with King Island averaging $1477 and Flinders $1296.
WEST COAST: With a selection of towns and a small rates base, the West Coast was the most expensive of the smallest six councils, averaging $1634 per rateable property against a group average of $1323.
WARATAH-WYNYARD: One of the bigger "rural agricultural" councils, it averaged $1445.
NORTHERN MIDLANDS: Another bigger rural council, averaging $1540.
OTHERS IN NORTH-WEST, NORTH: Break O'Day, $1440; Circular Head, $1629; Dorset, $1383; George Town, $1883; Kentish, $1447.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
